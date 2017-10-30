You lost power, but don't lose your head

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Even without electric power, Mainers are far from powerless.
More than 400,000 customers of Maine's two biggest power companies lost service on Monday as a powerful wind storm ripped down trees and wires. Central Maine Power advised its customers not to expect power to be restored for at least 24 hours as crews focus first on ensuring the safety of downed lines.
You could be out of power for a while - here are some tips: pic.twitter.com/1yRqSdDRZA— MEMA (@MaineEMA) October 30, 2017
The Maine Emergency Management Agency offered a few tips to help Mainers endure a day or more in the dark:
- Conserve energy
- Go to community warming shelters and check on neighbors, family, seniors and homeless
- Only use generators in open areas away from windows and home to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning
- Throw out unsafe food
