You lost power, but don't lose your head

Scenes like this repair of a broken utility pole in Searsport are being repeated across the state in the wake of a major wind storm on Oct. 30, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Even without electric power, Mainers are far from powerless.

More than 400,000 customers of Maine's two biggest power companies lost service on Monday as a powerful wind storm ripped down trees and wires. Central Maine Power advised its customers not to expect power to be restored for at least 24 hours as crews focus first on ensuring the safety of downed lines.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency offered a few tips to help Mainers endure a day or more in the dark:

Conserve energy

Go to community warming shelters and check on neighbors, family, seniors and homeless

Only use generators in open areas away from windows and home to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

Throw out unsafe food

