Tom Johnston Blog: 'We come from the land of the ice and snow'

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Led Zeppelin are from England. However, when they looked for song inspiration, they fancied Vikings, Nordic gods, Lord of the Rings stuff (before it was cool), mythology, and yes, meteorology.

Examples: "The Rain Song," "Fool in the Rain," "Immigrant Song" (from which I used lyric for title of this blog), and many more.

Perhaps that's why I love them.

After our "December to Remember" (NOT a Zeppelin song), in which we accumulated feet of snow, the mighty Zep might as well be singing about Maine.

Here's comes another storm. But it's the "mixed bag" variety storm. You know...the "wintry mix".

Both the ice AND the snow become center stage over the next 24 hours…as our active pattern continues as the new year begins.

WINTER STORM Warnings far north (pink), WINTER STORM Watch in the Western Mountains (blue), WINTER WEATHER Advisory over in N.H. and interior Downeast Maine.

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

In general, there are three primary avenues for storm systems here. Some storm tracks go right over Maine, some track over the Gulf of Maine, and some are inside-runners. Inside-running storms pass to the west of the state, allowing for warm air to move in aloft. Tuesday's system is such a storm.

Here's how it plays out...hour by hour...as it moves across the state.

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

Problem is that cold air has settled in at the surface for a cold winter's nap. It's called Cold Air Damming (CAD). So any rain that falls into the dammed cold freezes on contact.

We may see up to 0.25"- 0.5" of ice in the hardest hit areas; looks like the hills of Western Maine.

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

I am concerned for power outages in these areas. We don't need that ever, but especially after the last storm.

Snow, meanwhile, does fall. But it's a Northern Maine snowfall this time. Jackpot is the highest elevations and across the "Crown" of Maine. Snowmobilers will be happy. The new base, with an additional 6-12", will be impressive for very early January.

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

And much of this will have a layer of ice on top. Picture the crusty coating of a creme brûlée.

Creme brulee. (Photo: David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS via Getty Images)

Along the coast? Rain. And plenty of it. If you're a coastal resident (or close to it), I would expect AROUND AN INCH of rain, if not a little more.

So "In the Evening" on Tuesday, plan on watching NEWS CENTER for the latest.

After that, settle in with "side two of Zeppelin IV". Inside.

Better than being a "Fool in the Rain" (or Snow or Ice).

~ TJ Thunder

Copyright 2016 WCSH