Tom Johnston Blog: This is the End

It's coming. We can see it now. I'm not talking about the end of humanity here. It's not the fodder of classic rock legends like the Lizard King.



Look it up, kids. No, what I'm talking about is the end of the year. Like this:





And what a wild, wacky year it has been. Speaking of legends, we lost many in 2016. For those reasons and more, I'm looking forward to 2017.

Thursday Clipper snow, by the way, was indeed the wimpy system I though it would be. But hey, a lot of people said the fresh white added a nice frosting on the landscape. I concur.



And...it's icing on the cake that is our snow pack.

I'd say a white Christmas is likely for most if not all Mainers.

It'll be on the ground, at least.



So what about the type that falls? Well, let's look forward. I give you the rain/snow or freezing line setups for the next 3 (and final) weather systems of the year.

Next up is Saturday. It's looking a little juicier than it looked earlier in the week. It's not a huge deal, and will move quickly, but the rub here is that it'll feature more raindrops than flakes.



The mountains will be festive with flakes, though. Lucky you, ski bums.

Then...after a nice Christmas Day, and cold Christmas night, here comes the next system.

And wouldn't you know it...icy mix over to rain...as we warm into and during Tuesday.



I'll be watching that ice threat for late Monday...and keep you posted.

That leaves us with our FINAL CHANCE OF THE YEAR.

It's Thursday(29th)/Friday(30th).

Of course, it's early, but...



This offers us the best chance for a "majority snow" storm, and it may be significant. Worth watching for sure.

And even though we'll have episodes of chill and mild air during this final week or so of 2016, there are indications of building COLD in Canada at the beginning of the year.



There's still a question whether it spills into Maine in January.

Given how things work in January in Maine, I'd say chances are good. It just has to be there, and it will be.

And that'll be a fresh new beginning to not only a new year, but to winter.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

~ TJ Thunder





