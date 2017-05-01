Todd Gutner Blog - Another Rain-Filled Week

Expected rain totals for the upcoming week are big in the Northeast. (Courtesy: NOAA)

It's been a while since we last chatted, so I thought I'd check in and say hi. The weekend is over and so is the nice weather. Back to another wet pattern with some sizable rain expected this week. We'll have two storms impact the Northeast this week. The first will pass through today and tomorrow with rain for all, but the heaviest will fall across the northern half of the State.

Rain amounts will top an inch in Northern Maine over the next 24 hours...less to the south. (Courtesy: NOAA)

Along with steady rain, there may be a few rumbles of thunder late tonight or tomorrow. Some of the storms may be fiesty with strong wind gusts too. The atmosphere isn't too favorable for severe storms in Maine but to the west, especially in Western New York, it may get dangerous.

Good chance for severe thunderstorms late tonight and tomorrow to our west. (Courtesy: NOAA)

After a couple of nice midweek days, another juicy storm will head our way. A strong southerly fetch will transport copious amounts of moisture up the Eastern Seaboard, tapping the sub-tropics.

Big surge of moisture from the Caribbean late this week. (Courtesy: tropicaltidbits.com)

Rain will break out Friday afternoon and drenching downpours will continue Friday night before tapering Saturday morning. There's a strong signal for at least 1" of rain and locally over 2".

Expected rain totals for the upcoming week are big in the Northeast. (Courtesy: NOAA)

That much rain, along with continued snow melt over the headwaters, will put a lot of pressure on our streams, creeks and rivers. Minor flooding is likely on some of our waterways and perhaps pockets of moderate flooding. We'll be watching the river gauges all week long.

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

© 2017 WCSH-TV