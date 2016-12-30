(NEWS CENTER) -- During the heaviest snowfall overnight, parts of Maine were pelted by five inches of snow an hour, dumping over two feet in some areas. Check out the snow totals in your town. The amounts below are from the National Weather Service [NWS], which compiles the information from their own experts along with a handful of sources including trained spotters, the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, social media and co-op observers.
NEWS CENTER put the snow totals together county-by-county in alphabetical order.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY
|NW Auburn
|18.5
|W Auburn
|15.0
|Durham
|13.0
|Greene
|17.5
|Lewiston
|19.0
|Lisbon Falls
|10.0
|Livermore Falls
|18.0
|Mechanic Falls
|20.0
|Poland
|18.5
|Turner
|18.5
|Winthrop
|24.0
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
|West Baldwin
|25.5
|Bridgton
|26.0
|NW Bridgton
|18.0
|Casco
|22.0
|Freeport
|7.0
|Gorham
|12.6
|E Gorham
|10.5
|Gray
|16.6
|NW Harrison
|19.5
|New Gloucester
|18.0
|Raymond
|19.5
|Sebago
|24.0
|Raymond
|19.5
|Standish
|27.0
|South Windham
|12.5
|North Windham
|17.0
|Portland/N Deering
|11.5
|Pownal
|7.5
|Westbrook
|9.5
|Yarmouth
|8.0
FRANKLIN COUNTY
|Chesterville
|19.0
|Farmington
|4.8
|Jay
|21.0
|Kingfield
|29.0
|New Sharon
|21.0
|Rangeley
|14.0
|Temple
|20.0
|Wilton
|20.0
KENNEBEC COUNTY
|Fayette
|21.0
|Hallowell
|14.0;
|Waterville
|11.0
|Windsor
|10.0
|Winslow
|12.0
|Winthrop
|20.0
KNOX COUNTY
|Camden
|1.5
|Hope
|3.0
|Rockport
|1.8
|Union
|5.2
LINCOLN COUNTY
|Alna
|1.0
|Newcastle
|3.0
|Round Pond
|0.4
|Trevett
|2.0
|Westport Island
|2.8
OXFORD COUNTY
|Andover
|15.0
|Bethel
|13.7
|Hartford
|18.8
|Hebron
|19.5
|Otisfield
|20.0
|Oxford
|27.0
|Paris
|20.0
|South Paris
|23.0
|Sumner
|16.5
SAGADAHOC COUNTY
|Bath
|4.0
|Phippsburg
|5.2
|Topshaw
|2.5
SOMERSET COUNTY
|Brassua
|22.0
|Jackman
|15.0
|Moosehead
|21.0
|New Portland
|22.5
|Norridgewock
|20.0
|North Anson
|24.0
|Palmyra
|13.3
|Pittsfield
|9.0
|Skowhegan
|18.0
|Solon
|20.0
|Starks
|27.0
WALDO COUNTY
|Belfast
|3.5
|Belmont
|4.0
|Winterport
|5.7
YORK COUNTY
|Acton
|21.4
|Berwick
|11.5
|North Berwick
|9.6
|Biddeford
|8.3
|Buxton
|17.1
|Cape Neddick
|5.8
|Cornish
|16.2
|Hollis
|22.7
|Kittery Point
|2.5
|Limington
|24.2
|Lyman
|14.0
|Parsonsfield
|25.0
|NE Parsonsfield
|17.5
|Saco
|7.0
|Shapleigh
|21.0
|Waterboro
|24.0
|North Waterboro
|21.0
|West Newfield
|16.0
|Wells
|7.5
|York
|5.8
