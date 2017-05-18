Temperature records shattered in northern New England

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Temperature records have been shattered in parts of northern New England in the second day of summer-like weather.



The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, records at all four of its climate sites in Maine and New Hampshire were tied or broken as early as noon Thursday.



In Concord, New Hampshire, it hit 95 degrees by 4:30 p.m., breaking the previous record of 90 in 1906 and 1889 for May 18. It was 94 in Manchester, breaking the record of 93 in 1889.



In Maine, it hit 93 degrees in Portland and Augusta. The previous records for the date were 82 in 1949 in Portland and 86 in 1989 in Augusta.



Conditions are expected to improve by Friday.

