METRO won't run buses through blizzard

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- As the snow picks up in the Portland area, bus service will wind down.

METRO is suspending service to all routes on Thursday after completing its morning runs at 11 a.m. Regular service is set to resume Friday.

In a statement released on Thursday, the company said, "We feel it's necessary to suspend service to protect the safety of the public and employees as well as encourage residents to remain at home."

Road conditions are expected to deteriorate on Thursday as Maine is hit by a blizzard. NEWS CENTER meteorologists predict a snowfall of more than a foot in some parts of the state with wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.

METRO has an annual ridership of two million passengers with routes through Portland, South Portland, Westbrook and Falmouth.

