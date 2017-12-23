Weather forecast updated Saturday December 23, 2017 5:30AM
► LATEST FORECAST
Weather forecast updated Saturday December 23, 2017 5:30AM
► WEATHER TIMELINE
5A - 9A - All quiet in most of Maine. Mixed precipitation slowly makes its way into southern Maine
9A - Noon - Coastal regions see mixed precip and some freezing rain. Sections of York, Cumberland, Oxford and Androscoggin county will see freezing rain.
► LATEST BLOG(S)
» An Icy Saturday (Cory Froomkin)
» Snow, Ice, and a Christmas Storm (Keith Carson)
► LATEST FACEBOOK LIVE(S)
» Cory talks travel on Saturday (8:30AM Saturday)
» Keith takes questions on holiday travel (2:30PM Friday)
► CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS
» Closings, cancellations, delays and parking bans: WCSH 6 | WLBZ 2
► TOTALS
» Outages: Central Maine Power | Emera Maine
» Snowfall: Latest totals from the National Weather Service
► WEATHER-RELATED STORIES
» 'I always feel lighter and happy': Mainers return home for the holidays (Dec. 22)
» Mainers prepare for snow with hours before Christmas (Dec. 21)
► SAFETY TIPS
» Tips to get you through the storm
» Staying safe
► RESOURCES
» National Weather Service
» Maine Emergency Management Agency
» Maine DOT Cameras
» Portland International Jetport
» Bangor International Airport
» Amtrak DownEaster
» Concord CoachLines
» Greyhound
► SUBMIT MEDIA
» Facebook: Post on WCSH 6 or WLBZ 2 or message us: WCSH 6 | WLBZ 2
» Twitter: Tweet at @WCSH6 or @WLBZ2
» Submit using WCSH YourTake or WLBZ YourTake
► STORM GALLERY
» GALLERY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs