What to know about transportation during and after the snow storm

A snow-covered bench is seen near the Potomac River on March 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Here's everything you need to know about transportation in the D.C. area during the snow storm.

METRO

MetroAccess

MetroAccess service for customers with disabilities was SUSPENDED as of 4 p.m. Monday.

MetroAccess service will remain SUSPENDED all day Tuesday.

A time for service restoration has not yet been determined.

Metrobus

Metrobus service on Monday evening was delayed or detoured due to road/weather conditions.

On Tuesday, Metrobus started the day on a SEVERE snow service plan and moved to a MODERATE plan at 7 a.m. Only selected routes will operate along major roadways. Use Metrorail as alternate if possible. View bus routes that operate under the severe plan.

Allow additional travel time. Check www.wmata.com before traveling.

Customers are encouraged to sign up for MetroAlerts to receive updates via email or text message.

Metrorail

Trains operated on a regular weekday schedule on Monday evening. The rail system closed at midnight (normal time).

Deicing/snow clearing operations started as the storm moved into the region. Metro's Emergency Operations Center monitored conditions through the overnight hours.

On Tuesday, the rail system opened at 5 a.m. with service above and below ground. All stations will be open. Trains will operate on a Saturday schedule (about every 12 minutes on each line).

SafeTrack single-tracking on the Blue and Yellow lines will remain in effect; however, personnel assigned to SafeTrack work will be redeployed to snow-clearing operations.

SafeTrack shuttle buses between Franconia-Springfield and Pentagon are not operating.

Customers are encouraged to sign up for MetroAlerts to receive updates via email or text message.

RELATED: Winter Storm Warning: Biggest snow of the season arrives

MARC

The Maryland Area Regional Commuter (MARC) is running on a ‘R’ schedule on Tuesday, March 14.

The Mobility / Paratransit Service was suspended at 8 p.m. on Monday, March 13. It will not run at all for Tuesday, March 14th.

VRE

The Virginia Railway Express (VRE) is operating on a ‘S’ Schedule on Tuesday, March 14. The decision to cancel service all together for Tuesday will be made before 4 a.m.

VRE delay and closure information will be posted on its website: www.vre.org. Plus, updates can be found on its Twitter and Facebook accounts.

D.C. Department of Transportation

In D.C., more than 200 plows were sent out Monday evening.

The D.C. Department of Public Works has suspended street sweeping for Tuesday. All bulk trash pickup appointments for Tuesday are canceled and will be rescheduled.

Virginia Department of Transportation

Crews pretreated the roads over the weekend and after the morning rush hour. A total of 4,500 trucks staged roadside Monday afternoon to clear roads in Northern Virginia.

Maryland Transportation Authority

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) spent the weekend preparing the roads for this snowstorm. It has no immediate plans to close any toll facilities, but that could change depending on weather conditions.

At 3:00 p.m. , the snow emergency plan to enable immediate removal of abandoned vehicles from state roads and highways. It was implemented in the following counties:

Baltimore

Howard

Anne Arundel

Prince George’s

Montgomery

Harford

Cecil

Frederick

Washington

The snow emergency plan applies to any state highway designated by the MDOT State Highway Administration as a ‘snow emergency route.’

For information regarding flights, use our flight tracker: http://www.wusa9.com/traffic/airport-status

