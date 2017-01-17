Snow Continues...

The storm is under-performing and most will end up on the lower end of the snowfall totals. But, the roads still aren't great and snow will continue to fall for the morning drive.

As we head through the morning, the best lift associated with this mild storm will pass and steadier snow will be replaced by snow showers and flurries which will be floating around through the afternoon.

I don't expect much more snow accumulation but there will be a couple of inches in a few spots. Please drive safely this morning!

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

