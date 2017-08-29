Patients airlifted out as hospital takes on water

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Little girl shot and killed
-
NEWS CENTER's Samantha York's Hurricane Harvey family connection
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Maine home to the oldest birch bark canoe in the world
-
Family fights Chiari
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
-
Photo from nursing home goes viral
-
The Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey
-
Accused murderer of James Haskell pleads not guilty
More Stories
-
Police identify 5-year-old girl shot to death in ScarboroughAug 28, 2017, 8:30 p.m.
-
State Police identify victim of deadly Westbrook shootingAug 28, 2017, 10:03 p.m.
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile over northern JapanAug 28, 2017, 5:30 p.m.