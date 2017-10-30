450,000 without power, no scheduled restoration times

Hammond Lumber, Belgrade (Photo: Ethan Pooler)

(NEWS CENTER) — More than 400,000 Maine homes and businesses find themselves without power Monday.

Central Maine Power officials said early Monday there would be little to no power restored for the rest of the day. Instead, CMP crews are focused on cleaning up downed lines and making sure roads are safe, spokesperson Gail Rice said.

CMP was reporting more than 300,000 clients without power Monday morning, and that number climbed to nearly 500,000 by the afternoon. Rice said there were no estimated restoration times as crews clean-up. She said hospitals are CMP's first priority.

Winds gusted more than 60 mph early Monday morning causing significant damage.

Roads were closed in towns across the state. Trees and power lines were knocked down.

Several flights out of Portland Jetport were cancelled. Amtrak Downeaster train also canceled lines due to power outages.

Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor released this statement Monday afternoon, unsure if they would regain full power by the end of the night.

► PHOTOS: Sou'easter of '17, Part 3

► PHOTOS: Sou'easter of '17, Part 2

► PHOTOS: Sou'easter of '17, Part 1

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

Acadia Academy (0102): 2 Hour Delay

Acton Schools (0101): Closed

Andover School Department (1848): Closed

AOS 93 (0188): Closed

Auburn Schools (0104): 2 Hour Delay / No AM Pre-K

Augusta Schools (0107): Closed

Baxter Academy for Technology and Science (1814): Closed

Biddeford Schools (0110): 2 Hour Delay / No AM Kindergarten

Boothbay - Boothbay Harbor Schools (0194): Closed

Brunswick Schools (0113): Closed

Cape Elizabeth Schools (0116): 2 Hour Delay

Chebeague Island Schools (0119): Closed

Dayton School Department (0120): 2 Hour Delay

Edgecomb Eddy School (0122): Closed

Eustis School Department (1807): 2 Hour Delay

Falmouth Schools (0125): Closed

Fayette Schools (0128): Closed

Fiddlehead School of Arts and Sciences - Gray (1806): 2 Hour Delay

Georgetown Schools (0131): Closed

Gorham Schools (0134): Closed

Gov. Baxter School for the Deaf (0152): Closed

Harpswell Coastal Academy (1832): Closed

Kittery Schools (0140): 2 Hour Delay

Lewiston Schools (0143): 2 Hour Delay / No AM Pre-K

Long Island School (0149): Closed

RSU 01 (0218): Closed

RSU 02 (0221): Closed

RSU 03 - SAD 03 (0224): Closed

RSU 04 (0227): Closed

RSU 05 (0230): Closed

RSU 06 - SAD 06 (0233): Closed

RSU 09 - SAD 09 (0242): Closed

RSU 10 (0245): Closed

RSU 11 - SAD 11 (0248): Closed

RSU 12 (0251): Closed

RSU 13 (0260): Closed

RSU 14 (0263): Closed

RSU 15 - SAD 15 (0266): Closed

RSU 16 (0269): Closed

RSU 17 - SAD 17 (0272): Closed

RSU 18 (0275): Closed

RSU 21 (0281): 2 Hour Delay

RSU 23 (0284): 2 Hour Delay

RSU 35 - SAD 35 (0290): Closed

RSU 40 - SAD 40 (0299): Closed

RSU 44 - SAD 44 (0302): 2 Hour Delay

RSU 51 - MSAD 51 (0308): Closed

RSU 52 - SAD 52 (0311): Closed

RSU 55 - SAD 55 (0320): Closed

RSU 57 - SAD 57 (0323): Closed

RSU 60 - SAD 60 (0332): Closed

RSU 61 - SAD 61 (0335): Closed

RSU 72 - SAD 72 (0341): Closed

RSU 75 - SAD 75 (0347): Closed

RSU 78 (0356): Closed

Saco Schools (0157): 2 Hour Delay

Sanford Schools (0158): Closed

Scarborough Schools (0161): 2 Hour Delay

Snow Pond Arts Academy - Sidney (8697): Closed

South Portland Schools (0167): 2 Hour Delay

Southport Central School (0164): Closed

St. George Municipal School Unit (1850): Closed

Wells-Ogunquit CSD 18 (0200): Closed

West Bath School (1847): Closed

Westbrook Schools (0170): 2 Hour Delay

Wiscasset Schools (0174): Closed

Yarmouth Schools (0176): Closed

York Schools (0179): 2 Hour Delay

Androscoggin Learning and Transition Center (2271): 2 Hour Delay

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Gardiner (1549): Closed

Breakwater School (1113): 2 Hour Delay

Center for Teaching and Learning (1124): Closed

Cheverus High School (1129): Closed

Childlight Montessori School (1133): Closed

Chop Point School (1141): Closed

Coastal Christian School (1144): Closed

Collaborative School - New Gloucester (1540): Closed due to power outage

Erskine Academy (1159): 2 Hour Delay

Family Focus (1628): Closed

Friends School of Portland (1700): 2 Hour Delay

Future Builders School (1169): Closed

Greater Portland Christian School (1174): Closed

Holy Savior School - Rumford (1271): Closed

L'Ecole Francaise du Maine (1536): Closed

Ledgemere Country Day School (1449): 2 Hour Delay

Lincoln Academy (1204): Closed

Lisbon Falls Christian Academy (1206): Closed

Little Log Cabin Montessori (1504): Closed

Maine Coast Waldorf School - Freeport (1216): Closed

Margaret Murphy Centers for Children - Saco (1854): 2 Hour Delay

MidCoast Christian Academy (5166): Closed

Morrison Center - Scarborough (1127): Closed

North Yarmouth Academy (1227): Closed

Open Door Christian Academy (1505): Closed

Ossipee Valley Christian School (1231): Closed

Oxford Hills Christian Academy (1235): Closed

Pathways Achieve Program (8304): Closed

Pine Tree Academy (1241): Closed

Pine Tree Society - Auburn (1528): ELC Morning Session only cancelled

Renaissance School - Auburn (1820): 2 Hour Delay

River School (8266): Closed

Seacoast Christian School (1256): Closed

Seacoast Waldorf School (1824): Closed

Southern Maine Community College (1262): Open at 12 Noon

Spurwink - Chelsea (1269): Closed

Spurwink - Glickman Academy (1426): Closed

Spurwink - Lewiston-Auburn (1266): 2 Hour Delay

Spurwink Adult - Limerick (1429): Closed

Spurwink Professional Development Center (1746): 2 Hour Delay

Spurwink Therapeutic Pre-School - Saco (1783): Closed

St. Brigid School (1279): Closed

St. Dominic Academy (1273): 2 Hour Delay

St. Joseph's College (1278): Closed until noon, Monday, October 30th

St. Michael School (1280): Closed

Stillwater School (1733): Closed

The New School (1537): 1 Hour Delay

Thornton Academy (1802): 2 Hour Delay

Trinity Christian Academy - Shapleigh (8693): Closed

Waynflete School (1308): Closed

Windham Christian Academy (1314): 2 Hour Delay

York County Community College (1320): Open at 4PM

Bath Head Start (1324): Closed

Biddeford Early Head Start Childcare (8707): Closed

Early Head Start - Biddeford (1333): Closed

Early Head Start - Sanford (1805): 2 Hour Delay

Kittery Head Start (1340): 2 Hour Delay

People Plus Maine - Closed

