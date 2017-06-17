NEWS CENTER Forecast

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Father's Day will be warmer and more humid with lots of clouds and hazy sunshine. Highs along the coast will be in the 70s, 60s Downeast. Inland towns will approach 80 degrees, and parts of western Maine and New Hampshire are likely to rise into the mid-80s for highs.

It will be warm and very humid overnight Sunday night into Monday morning. We'll have some hazy sun during the day on Monday. An approaching cold front will spark numerous showers and thunderstorms in New Hampshire and western Maine Monday afternoon. Any storms that develop may be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting much of Maine in a slight risk for severe weather on Monday.

The front is slow to move through, so more showers and storms are possible on Tuesday before drier air arrives for the middle part of the week.

