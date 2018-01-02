New Year STORM CENTER Information Hub

Jeffrey Schools

NEWS CENTER Video Forecast updated on Tuesday January 2 at 1240pm

Share This Story

► LATEST FORECAST

NEWS CENTER Video Forecast updated on Tuesday January 2 at 1240pm

► TOTALS

» Outages: Central Maine Power | Emera Maine

► LATEST BLOG(S)

» Thursday storm track becomes a little clearer (Keith Carson)
» Edge of a blizzard (Todd Gutner)

► CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS

» Closings, cancellations, delays and parking bans: WCSH 6 | WLBZ 2

► WEATHER-RELATED STORIES

» What you can do to prepare for the storm (Jan. 2)
» Cold closes some schools (Jan. 2)
» The cold never bothered Mainers anyway (Jan. 1) 
» Boothbay Y goes ahead with Penguin Plunge (Jan. 1)

► SAFETY TIPS

» Tips to get you through the storm
» Staying safe

► RESOURCES

» National Weather Service
» Maine Emergency Management Agency
» Maine DOT Cameras
» Portland International Jetport
» Bangor International Airport
» Amtrak DownEaster
» Concord CoachLines
» Greyhound

► SUBMIT MEDIA

» Facebook: Post on WCSH 6 or WLBZ 2 or message us: WCSH 6 | WLBZ 2
» Twitter: Tweet at @WCSH6 or @WLBZ2
» Submit using WCSH YourTake or WLBZ YourTake

► STORM GALLERY

LATEST FACEBOOK LIVE(S)

Share This Story

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment