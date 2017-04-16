(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Mainers were able to enjoy the mild temperatures outdoors on this beautiful Easter Sunday.

Families spent part of their day in the parks throughout the Bangor area, while golfers seized the opportunity to hit the green with their clubs.

Avid golfer, Marty Gannuccelli couldn't be more excited about the warmer weather. It was the first day of the golfing season that he golfed. He said that when his brother-in-law called him Sunday morning to go golfing, he "jumped up out of bed and he was out the door."

