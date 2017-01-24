'If they complain, they're not from Maine' - Mainers tough out storm

South Portland cleanup

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A storm like Tuesday's brings different challenges for those used to shoveling snow.

Rain seeped into any snowfall, then sleet actually accumulated, leaving behind a mess to clean up.

One crew cleaning up a complex in South Portland said what would normally take them two hours, will likely take four, since they had to follow a snow blower with a shovel.

"You got your snow so you can throw your snow to the side, but watch the shovel now. It won't clear beneath. It's all ice," said Jim McDonald. McDonald and his crew were clearing a complex in South Portland.

"This is a lot more dangerous, you'll see a lot more accidents. There are a lot of elderly people out here and that's why we want to make sure it's really safe," McDonald said they'd be back in the morning to salt again.

Despite the added work, "I ain't going to complain. If they complain they're not from Maine."

A neighbor down the road agreed. "It's no different than any other storm," said John Dyhrberg. "Some of them are fluffier, some of them are wetter, but they're all the same."

Even the Bangor Police Department acknowledge Maine doesn't mind a messy storm, writing on its Facebook page: "Sleet? Bad. School? Closed. Walking? Difficult. Whining? Some. Coffee? Yes. Mainers? Unconcerned."

