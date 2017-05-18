Hot weather brings much-needed boost to baseball

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - After weeks of dealing with cool, drizzly weather with only brief breaks of sunny weather, Thursday’s warm weather was welcomed by some tolerated by others.

90+ temperatures dominated the southern half of the state.

Even Millinocket and Calais hit 90. Caribou was just a couple degrees less.

While it may be have been hard to watch this beautiful weather from your office window - for some businesses, days like this are a money maker.

After a cold and rainy spring, five games at Hadlock Field were rained out for the Portland Sea Dogs.

“We hope to bounce back,” said General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. “Obviously last spring and summer was really good for us with our schedule - we only had one rainout. We've had five rainouts this year, so it's tough to bounce back from that.”

He says that while one hot day can't fix all the lost revenue - it's a step in the right direction.

“Perfect for baseball,” he said. “Mother Nature has been kind to us all week, and we are fortunate for it. We obviously persevered through some challenging weather in April and early May but this week has been a great week for baseball, and today has been no exception…any time you get sunshine and a lot of people out at the game, it certainly makes a difference.”

