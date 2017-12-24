Holiday STORM CENTER Guide

Maine weather coverage you can trust — forecasts, totals, stories and resources

Liam Nee, Keith Carson, Todd Gutner, Cory Froomkin, Ryan Breton

Updated December 24, 2017 6 AM

LATEST FORECAST

Updated December 24, 2017 6 AM

► TOTALS

» Outages: Central Maine Power | Emera Maine
» Snowfall: Latest totals from the National Weather Service

► LATEST BLOG(S)

» Ice storm ends, Christmas Storm up next (Keith Carson) 
» An Icy Saturday (Cory Froomkin) 

► LATEST FACEBOOK LIVE(S)

» Keith looks ahead to the Christmas storm (4PM Saturday)

» Cory talks travel on Saturday (8:30AM Saturday) 

► CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS

» Closings, cancellations, delays and parking bans: WCSH 6 | WLBZ 2

► WEATHER-RELATED STORIES

» Despite weather, shoppers continue to purchase last minute Christmas gifts (Dec. 23)
» You get free jewelry, you get free jewelry. Snow might make it a reality (Dec. 21)
» Icy conditions hamper firefighters speed to battle blaze (Dec. 23) »
» Hermon business provides road salt to crews around the clock (Dec. 23)
» 'I always feel lighter and happy': Mainers return home for the holidays (Dec. 22)
» Mainers prepare for snow with hours before Christmas (Dec. 21)

► SAFETY TIPS

» Tips to get you through the storm
» Staying safe

► RESOURCES

» National Weather Service
» Maine Emergency Management Agency
» Maine DOT Cameras
» Portland International Jetport
» Bangor International Airport
» Amtrak DownEaster
» Concord CoachLines
» Greyhound

► SUBMIT MEDIA

» Facebook: Post on WCSH 6 or WLBZ 2 or message us: WCSH 6 | WLBZ 2
» Twitter: Tweet at @WCSH6 or @WLBZ2
» Submit using WCSH YourTake or WLBZ YourTake

► STORM GALLERY

» GALLERY

