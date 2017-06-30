NEWS CENTER Weather Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police in Maine and Connecticut are looking for a 31-year-old who was last seen on Sunday.
-
Deal reached on budget just hours before deadline
-
WCSH Breaking News
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Should legislators make changes to or overturn referendum questions?
-
Madison's Cafe
-
Governor LePage plans for shutdown
-
Anthony Sanborn speaks with NEWS CENTER
-
Tick season 2017 is, in fact, as bad as you think
More Stories
-
Budget fails to get ⅔ majority in House; revised…Jun 30, 2017, 8:25 p.m.
-
State workers may not be only ones unpaid in shutdownJun 30, 2017, 8:54 p.m.
-
LIST: State functions that will remain active during…Jun 29, 2017, 5:40 p.m.