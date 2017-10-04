Local Weather Forecast

A chilly start will give way to a warm afternoon with highs nearing 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The record for Portland is 82, the record for Bangor is 78.

A front will slide through tonight with scattered showers, then sunshine will return again tomorrow. Temps will stay mild behind the front, highs in the mid 70s.

A second front will work through on Friday with spotty showers and cooler temps. Friday near 70. Cool high pressure will work in for Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. \

Have a nice day.

Todd

