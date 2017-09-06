TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Maine couple is on the 9th floor in a hotel in San Juan --
-
Cascade Locks prepares for intense night
-
High anticipation over Stephen King's "IT"
-
New problems as crews fight Eagle Creek Fire
-
Auburn flooding
-
The latest on Hurricane Irma
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NOW: Mom of child with autism pens open letter
-
Sanford drug issue
-
The special dress from 1950 still going strong in 2017
More Stories
-
Stephen King surprises Maine fans at special…Sep. 6, 2017, 8:29 p.m.
-
NH man covers cost of stolen donationsSep. 6, 2017, 5:16 p.m.
-
Mainers stuck in Puerto Rico weather out Hurricane IrmaSep. 6, 2017, 10:57 a.m.