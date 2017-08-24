TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits
-
Portland landlords upset with housing authority after serious apartment damage
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Crazy clown goes to court
-
Mainer remembers USS Indianapolis
-
US Pacific Commander: remains of sailors
-
Susan Collins talks about running for Governor
-
Paralyzed dirt biker back on track
More Stories
-
Interior Secretary will not eliminate National MonumentAug 24, 2017, 11:16 a.m.
-
Governor: I was threatened after Confederate-9/11 comparisonAug 24, 2017, 10:35 a.m.
-
Rock thrown at truck sprays baby with glassAug 24, 2017, 8:56 a.m.