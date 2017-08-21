TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WCSH Breaking News
-
Make your own Shoebox eclipse viewer
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
WUSA Breaking News 2
-
USS John S. McCain collided with merchant vessel
-
Are welding glasses safe to view the eclipse?
-
Eclipse Track
-
Dartmouth Street, Portland Fire
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Teen finds wallet, turns in $1500 to grocery store manager
More Stories
-
Trump renews Afghan war commitment, sees no speedy exitAug 21, 2017, 8:31 p.m.
-
Path of next solar eclipse hits Maine in 2024Aug 21, 2017, 10:41 a.m.
-
Mainers step out to see partial eclipseAug 21, 2017, 5:49 p.m.