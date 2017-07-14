TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Maria's Restaurant upset with homeless
-
Truck overturns, spilling slime eels on highway
-
MacronTrumpHandshake
-
Teen tries to help break cycle of abuse
-
NEWS Center Video Forecast
-
An Army veteran's dying wish is to hear from you
-
Are pit bulls more dangerous than other dogs?
-
NOW: Wife visits deported husband in Guatemala
-
Delta passengers demand answers
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
More Stories
-
Woman stabbed in Rumford, lifeflighted to hospitalJul 14, 2017, 8:18 p.m.
-
Maine remembers Malaga Island residents with memorialJul 14, 2017, 7:32 p.m.
-
Mark Eves answers your questionsJul 14, 2017, 6:54 p.m.