TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Jay Homicide investigation
-
State Rep Threatens Trump
-
NOW: Casco Bay Bridge headaches
-
Grand Canyon is in need of repairs
-
Plane rerouted to Boston just before touchdown
-
Peter Alfond dies
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NOW: Using Narcan for overdoses
-
Video of girl and python goes viral
More Stories
-
Verify: Are pit bulls more dangerous than other dogs?Jul 12, 2017, 7:10 p.m.
-
Missing man found after hitchhiking to Androscoggin CountyJul 12, 2017, 12:05 p.m.
-
Maine lawmaker threatens to make Trump 'half term president'Jul 12, 2017, 1:00 p.m.