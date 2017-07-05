TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Triple homicide in Madison
-
Man trimming shrubs on trail finds dog buried alive
-
Neighbor allegedly shoots dog four times
-
Man spots a shark off coast of Maine
-
Photo could offer answers about Amelia Earhart's disappearance
-
Zootility Tools
-
Gov. LePage signs budget
-
Harvey Lembo (2015)
-
NOW: Triple homicide reax
-
Dr. James Sulikowski Porbeagle Shark again
More Stories
-
Gunman kills three, wounds another in Madison before…Jul. 5, 2017, 10:49 a.m.
-
Community responds to Madison shootingsJul. 5, 2017, 8:58 p.m.
-
Neighbor accused of shooting dog that wandered onto propertyJul. 5, 2017, 6:22 p.m.