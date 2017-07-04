TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man spots a shark off coast of Maine
-
People are still cleaning up damages from the tornadoes
-
Gov. LePage signs budget
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Independence of Chebeague Island
-
Verify: Swimming after eating
-
Police in Maine and Connecticut are looking for a 31-year-old who was last seen on Sunday.
-
Millinocket celebrates future of the region
-
Bear euthanized after breaking into home
-
Amazon Prime Day Myths - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
Fireworks set house on fire in ScarboroughJul. 5, 2017, 7:01 a.m.
-
Officers jump on water slide while out on a callJul. 4, 2017, 5:34 p.m.
-
Rochester man arrested for stabbing another, police…Jul. 5, 2017, 7:33 a.m.