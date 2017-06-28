TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Group finalizes deal to purchase Saddleback
-
Biddeford Boa
-
State budget continuance
-
NEWS CENTER Weather Forecast
-
97-year-old stern woman
-
CDC confirms first case of measles in Maine since 1997.
-
Ellsworth road damage
-
Maine softball player goes viral
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Cured Salmon Gravlax - Christian Bassett
More Stories
-
Man shoots, kills dog attacking his pup at rest stop in NHJun 29, 2017, 6:30 a.m.
-
Court order prohibits teacher from contact with studentJun 28, 2017, 4:46 p.m.
-
Sheriff's office investigating 'accidental' shooting…Jun 28, 2017, 5:09 p.m.