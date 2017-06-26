TRENDING VIDEOS
-
97-year-old stern woman
-
School over summer jobs?
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Firefighters battle massive blaze in Sanford
-
Angel Faces: Retreat for girls with severe burns
-
NOW: Shark sightings
-
Former director makes special visit to Camp Agawam
-
Sanford Mill Fire Investigation
-
Maine softball player goes viral
-
Sanford residents reflect on abandoned buildings
More Stories
-
Collins says she'll vote no on motion to proceed GOP…Jun 26, 2017, 7:35 p.m.
-
Maine woman, 97, lobsters three days a weekJun 26, 2017, 9:22 p.m.
-
Three boys charged with arson in Sanford mill fireJun 26, 2017, 9:43 a.m.