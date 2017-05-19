TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: New tick disease
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Goldberg Youth Sports commentary
-
43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor.
-
Woman convicted in childcare death released
-
Gorham crash - March 24
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine)
-
Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction'
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
More Stories
-
Police find "no threat" after search of Westbrook H.S.May 19, 2017, 9:47 a.m.
-
BB gun sighting leads to arrests at Long CreekMay 19, 2017, 8:52 a.m.
-
Black lives matter protesters in courtMay 19, 2017, 7:52 a.m.