TRENDING VIDEOS
-
43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor.
-
Gorham crash - March 24
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Battle over taxes at the State House
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
-
This week Bill Green discusses the turkey reintroduction program.
-
Bill would allow the placement of GPS type tracking devices on lobster boats.
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NOW: Retiring in Lewiston
-
Toddler playgroup educates UNE students
More Stories
-
One Maine high school makes Top 20 best school…Apr 25, 2017, 12:02 p.m.
-
2 alarm fire at Lewiston apartment buildingApr 25, 2017, 9:31 a.m.
-
Gymnastics coach from Kennebunk charged with sexual…Apr 24, 2017, 1:10 p.m.