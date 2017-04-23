TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Westbrook Police say alleged gang rape wasn't random
-
'Ambulance baby' born on way to Maine hospital
-
Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction'
-
Belfast police rescues rambling goats from roadside
-
Lewiston ranked by Forbes for retirement
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Recycling is in trouble and you may be part of the problem
-
Firefighter catches baby dropped from burning building
-
NOW: How police negotiate
-
Today's Top Stories
More Stories
-
Sanford firefighters deliver 'ambulance baby' roadsideApr 23, 2017, 6:52 p.m.
-
Goats in police cars eating veggiesApr 23, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
-
Auburn Police say goodbye to retired officerApr 23, 2017, 11:40 p.m.