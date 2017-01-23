TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man dies after car plunges into river
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Man killed, officer shot in Waldoboro
-
Women's March in Augusta
-
Elderly couple killed, children hurt in crash
-
Westbrook Crash
-
Women's March in Portland
-
Thousands march in Maine in solidarity
-
Drive for Five: AFC Championship
-
Women's March in Maine Organizer
More Stories
-
One dead in massive Washington house fireJan 23, 2017, 6:36 a.m.
-
Patriots defeat Steelers, advance to Super Bowl LI…Jan 22, 2017, 11:48 p.m.
-
Todd Gutner Blog - Another Mess...Jan 23, 2017, 7:07 a.m.