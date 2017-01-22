TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man dies after car plunges into river
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Man killed, officer shot in Waldoboro
-
Westbrook Crash
-
Women's March in Augusta
-
Thousands march in Maine in solidarity
-
Women's March in Portland
-
Thousands of Maine women to march in DC
-
Small earthquake in western Maine
-
Women's March in Maine Organizer
More Stories
-
Patriots defeat Steelers, advance to Super Bowl LI…Jan 22, 2017, 11:48 p.m.
-
Five things to know about our Super Bowl opponentsJan 22, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
-
Portland Fire Department on the field for the AFC…Jan 23, 2017, 12:29 a.m.