TRENDING VIDEOS
-
One dead in Freeport milk truck crash
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Ghost or not? Eerie photo has people talking
-
Mother charged with murder after baby's death
-
Maine immigrants: We are "here to stay"
-
Patriots wonderland in basement stadium
-
Lee and Amanda at Gillette
-
Rogue wave wrecks boat, lobstermen rescued
-
Portland PD looking for West End attacker
-
Trevor Bates
More Stories
-
Rep. Pingree will not attend Trump's inaugurationJan 16, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
-
Former Mayor John Jenkins says MLK continues to inspireJan 16, 2017, 6:57 p.m.
-
Keith Carson Blog: Temps way above average...but…Jan 16, 2017, 7:03 p.m.