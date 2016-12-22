Close NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast updated on Friday December 23rd at 530am WCSH 5:13 AM. EST December 23, 2016 TRENDING VIDEOS Lakes Region shootings Police investigate suspicious death in Westbrook Naples police shooting NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast WCSH Breaking News Staying active during the holidays More Stories Berlin market attack suspect killed in Italy Dec 23, 2016, 5:42 a.m. Tom Johnston Blog: This is the End Dec 22, 2016, 10:48 p.m. Minimum wage hike means more overtime pay Dec 23, 2016, 5:31 a.m.