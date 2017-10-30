Driving tonight? State police urge you to be extra safe as cleanup continues

(Photo: Photo by Copper Chadwick)

(NEWS CENTER) — State police are urging Maine motorists to drive slower and use additional caution at night because of the power outages affecting huge areas of the state.

Chief of the State Police Col. Robert Williams said there will be vast areas in complete darkness Monday night with no street lights, storefronts or homes to help illuminate the way, according to state Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland.

Chief Williams said hundreds of roads continue to be blocked by downed trees and power lines.

"My advice, especially after sunset, is to slow down and be on the lookout for debris in the roadways," Williams said. "The hazardous driving conditions may last for several days until power is fully restored."

