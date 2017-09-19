Cruise ship to skip stop in Rockland due to Hurricane Jose

(Photo: Courtesy Dennis Jarvis from Halifax, Canada via Creative Commons)

ROCKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Hurricane Jose is causing issues for cruise ships around Maine.

The Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce said Tuesday the "Pearl Mist" will not visit Rockland Harbor later in the week, as scheduled.

The vessel was supposed to arrive there Thursday but instead will stay an extra day in Portland and not continue to Rockland.

Rockland's next cruise ship scheduled to arrive is "Vision of the Seas" on Sept. 26.

