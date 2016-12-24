Cory's Blog: A few drops, a few flakes, Saturday

(NEWS CENTER) -- If you're looking to do a little bit of traveling, or last-minute holiday shopping, today, you may be dodging a few snowflakes or raindrops.

Precipitation, on Saturday, will be fairly light. Coastal areas will see scattered light showers. Inland areas, especially into the mountains, will see some light now. About an inch or two is likely. Other than that, expect a coating possibly in other locations.

The system that will move through today is a quick mover. We're looking at clearing around late afternoon and early evening. The first night of Hanukkah will be quiet, with Christmas Day looking bright and sunny, as high pressure build back in for the rest of the weekend.

Have a safe and happy holiday!

Cory

