Coast line on the front line of wind storm

Keith leans into a gust of wind blowing off the water in South Portland at about 50 mph

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Conditions along the Maine coast had characteristics of a tropical storm as NEWS CENTER's Keith Carson could attest from personal experience.

Wearing goggles and waterproof clothes, Keith described the conditions Monday morning from Bug Light in South Portland.

With gusts hitting about 50 mph, Keith had to lean into the wind to keep his footing. The wind also made rainfall totals hard to gauge by blowing water sideways rather than letting it pool.

Though wet and wind-whipped, Keith said he feels safe on solid ground compared to the dangers of being at sea among such huge waves.

