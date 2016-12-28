Winter storm: Tracking snow, wind, and rain

We're still looking at a pretty decent storm, for many areas, today into Friday.

An area of low pressure will begin to develop, Thursday, in the Gulf of Maine. There may be a little bit of snow in some spots, along the coast early in the day that may put a quick coating on the roads.

The main storm system will move in Thursday afternoon and evening. Coastal areas will change over to rain showers. Inland areas will see heavy snow.

We're looking at snowfall rates at an inch to an 1.5 inches an hour, Thursday night.

Areas along the coast are still looking at snowfall around 3 inches. Inland areas will see about 8-12 inches of snow, while the mountains will see 12-18 inches of snow.

The bulk of the weather should be out by late morning, Friday. There will just be some lingering snow showers in Northern Maine.

Watch out for winds to kick up Thursday afternoon and evening. Winds could gust close to 50 MPH, at times.

