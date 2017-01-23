Tom Johnston BLOG: Nor'easter Throws Nasty 'Mixed Bag' at Maine

There's so much to this storm, that I can't even get cutesy with it. I will mention, however, that this guy's song is playing in my head.



The LIFE Picture Collection circa 1985: Rapper Vanilla Ice. (Photo: The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images)



You're welcome for the ear worm.

But let's get serious. It's on the way tonight, and it's throwing everything but the kitchen sink at us. Here's the timeline:















This will be the greatest sleet producer of the winter. In some communities away from the coastal plain, we'll have accumulating sleet. I don't say that often.









Still no need for this nonsense, which I found floating around the interwebs.





The mountains may just get thumped after all. It's been trending a bit colder, as strong high pressure will try to maintain the cold long enough for some impressive snow totals north.





The rain potential is impressive, too. Goes to show how much liquid is being pulled in from the southeast.





It is technically a nor'easter (winds predominately from the northeast), and those gusts tomorrow will likely top 40 mph as the storm passes!





It's in this area that I'm most worried about power outages. But there will likely be a secondary maximum of power outages inland where ice is weighing down power lines and branches.



The good news: after this mess...not another big storm on the horizon.



~ TJ Thunder

