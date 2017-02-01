Tom Johnston BLOG: Groundhog vs. Meteorologist

It's amazing how some rodents are feared and shunned to the underground, while others are downright revered.

Punxsutawney Phil is one of those highly-regarded rodents. Squirrels are another example, but I'm not even going to get into that. Let's just say they're lucky to have cute tails.

Hey, I'm from Pennsylvania. I get that Groundhog Day is a big deal. It actually made for a great movie. Bill Murray is an American treasure, I might add.





But I question myself every year: do people really think this is legit??? Truth is: there have been studies to figure out if the four-legged prognosticator is any good actually forecasting what's to come.

And the result? Turns out Phil is worse than a coin flip! Don't quit your day job of digging holes, Phil.





Whether it be six more weeks of winter or an early spring, I'll leave the seasonal outlook forecasting to the groundhog. You know, if you're into that sort of thing.

But I'll definitely take a stab into the outlook for next week.

The 7 to 10 day range does have a level of statistical probability.

Next week looks more interesting after all.

Some housekeeping first...

It was the 4th warmest January on record.



(Photo: maxuser)



That's quite a thaw.

Pretty quiet overall moving forward through the rest of the week and weekend.

One cold front arrives on Thursday. It should generate some snow showers, especially in the mountains. Another front blasts through on Friday with a similar scenario. Outside of any flakes, look for a mix of sun and clouds.

High temps will be in the chilly 20s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

On Sunday, look for increasing clouds. Then, when the Pats are in #DriveForFive mode, some snow showers will break out. This activity will last into Monday. Amounts don't look too high at this time, but that COULD change (if a coastal low firmly forms). But again, the likely scenario is for this system to miss out on phasing with coastal moisture until AFTER it's past Maine.



Lacks full phasing, likely just some light snow (Photo: maxuser)



Next up is Tuesday into Wednesday. The cold will be in place. And the storm looks like a good size. But the track sets up inland for an "INSIDE RUNNER".



Inside runner = likely changeover to mix = yuck (Photo: maxuser)



That would mean snow giving way to mixed precipitation. And what good is that??

Perhaps a base-builder for ski resorts, but that's about it as far as benefits.



Long-term forecasts for February have Maine temps at or above normal for the month. Average temps would still be conducive to snow.

Much of the country will be unseasonably warm for February.

We'll see if Phil agrees.

Because it's a thing.

If you ask me if we'll have an early spring? I say this: Spring begins on Monday, March 20th at 6:28 AM.



~ TJ Thunder

