Tom Johnston BLOG: Big Win? Big Storm?

Another messy wintry mix, as warm air aloft tries to dislodge cold air at ground level.

Another Patriots Super Bowl, another cold weekend back here at home in New England. If things go according to script, the Pats bring home #5 next week AND we're staring at a nasty storm.

Nothing wrong with positive thinking, so don't even throw that jinx talk my way.

Weather in Houston AROUND Super Bowl LI?





Weather in Maine leading up to Super Bowl LI?





It's almost not even worth throwing the Sunday/Monday snowfall potential up, but I'll do it so you can subtract these numbers from the 2nd map that I post.



From the Sunday/Monday system ONLY. Focus is north, light for all.



Maybe an inch or two north, and possible next to nothing at the coast.

"We're on to the Tuesday/Wednesday storm."

As I mentioned in previous blog, it's an INSIDE RUNNER.

That track is to our west, and that kind of track makes it messy for us.

I see it playing out like this, more or less:



It's still early, but all things considered (including this winter's history with similar setup), it should play out that way Tuesday PM into Wednesday.

Here's an approximate position of the low pressure system TUESDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING and the types of precipitation happening in the east as the system moves northeast. The color blue is snow, coral color is mixed/ice, and green is rain.



Likely starts Tuesday PM as heavy snow...



A little dubious to put out snowfall potential for this storm (4-5 days out) for 2 reasons:

1. It's still 4-5 days out.

2. Mixing will play a HUGE role on what final snow numbers will be.

Generally speaking, though, it's safe to say that the mountains see the most, and it should be hefty for a while. Amounts there should exceed 6".



**NOT SET IN STONE** Numbers will change, but promising for 6"+ in mountains before mixing.



I'll keep you posted as we near the event.



In the meantime, GO PATS! #DriveForFive



~ TJ Thunder

