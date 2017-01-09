Todd Gutner Blog - The Deep Freeze

For most, the coldest air of the season was experienced back in December when temps dipped well below zero. It's been a few weeks since then but we're getting another taste of that harsh cold with subzero wind chills this morning.

This round of deep cold will retreat tomorrow as a storm system approaches from the west. The storm won't be a large one, will be fast moving and won't have that much moisture to work with, so I'm not expecting a lot of snow. But the primary reason for limited snowfall is because the storm center won't redevelop to our east, it will travel to our west into Canada. The region will get flooded with mild air and while we see a little snow to start, a flip to rain is a lock for most.

(courtesy: tropicaltidbits.com)

The highest elevations will see the highest snow amounts along with the Allagash, which will remain all snow.

Following that storm, temps will stay above normal until a very strong coldfront slices through Friday morning and knocks temps back to normal Winter levels for the weekend.

(courtesy: tropicaltidbits.com)

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

Copyright 2016 WCSH