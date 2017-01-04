Todd Gutner Blog - Storm Is Winding Down

In my opinion there's nothing worse than ice, although a cold rain isn't too far behind. Ice truly does no good, especially for commuters and that's exactly what we saw away from the coast last night making for a messy, slushy, icy mess.

Thankfully the storm is going to move out very quickly this morning and with a little brightening and above freezing temps, all the ice will soften up and a lot of it will melt away. Things will be much better by the afternoon.

(Courtesy: tropicaltidbits.com)

Behind this storm, a cold blast looms. Temps will be dropping from around 30 tomorrow to the 20s on Friday and through the weekend.

(Courtesy: tropicaltidbits.com)

Lots of cold air, a digging jetstream and an active storm track...all the pieces will be present for a snowstorm but they may not fit together perfectly to make it happen. I'd really like to see the trough go more negative to "catch" the storm and pull it closer to the coast. As it stands now, it looks to stay a little too far offshore, but it will be close so I'm not ready to throw the towel in yet.

(Courtesy: WSI)

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

Copyright 2016 WCSH