Todd Gutner Blog: Storm Gets Worse Tonight

We've been talking about this storm for about a week now. All the while, concerned about mixing and flipping to rain, ruining the pure snowstorm. Well, the coastal front has crashed the snow party and it's pouring rain along the coast as warmer air floods in.

The surface low is going to start going through rapid intensification now as it passes over Cape Cod and then into the Gulf of Maine...we call it Bombogenesis. This process will lead to very fast upward moving air which will increase snow and rain rates depending on your location. Some of the snow rates may exceed 2 inches per hour....really cranking out the snow!

Things will get wild after you go to bed. Between 10 PM and 3 AM. With favorable dynamics, this storm will start manufacturing it's own cold and rain will flip back to snow even along the coastline. This change will likely be pretty dramatic with big, fat, wet flakes. This will also be the time when the coastline gets most of it's accumulation, so tomorrow morning will require more clean up.

The potential for power outages is a growing concern. Along the coast it's for the wind and gusts could top 50 mph. Inland it's for heavy, clingy snow and to a lesser extent wind. Either way, be prepared and know where your flashlights are.

