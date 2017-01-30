Todd Gutner Blog - Spring Break is About Over...

January is normally our snowiest months, but just 7 inches has fallen in Portland and 6 inches in Bangor. Not surprisingly, we are making a record run for the warmest January since records started at the Jetport, 1950. With just two days left, it's going to be really close!

Spring break is nearly over for Old Man Winter. Not only will this week be a lot colder than recent ones, but there's a solid chance for accumulating snow. A "clipper" system will race through the northeast Tuesday night and Wednesday dropping generally light snow. Clipper systems are fast moving so they don't have enough time to put down big snow amounts but when they reach the Gulf of Maine they can flare and enhance snowfall along the coast.

Courtesy: tropicaltidbits.com

As of now, I see a solid 1-3" for most and plows will need to go out. However, if fluff factors in or the low gets a little more juice, amounts may go up a bit. The most likely area for any higher amounts would be the Mid or Downeast coastlines.

Following the midweek snow, a series of coldfronts will pass through ushering in a wave of Arctic air. Temps, heading into the weekend, will be way below normal and in some places will not reach 20 degrees. Yup, back to reality!

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

Copyright 2016 WCSH