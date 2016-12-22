Todd Gutner Blog - Snow Today

Expected snowfall today...

So far this season, we've picked up about 11" of snow in both Portland and Bangor...slightly above average snowfall. We've achieved this without any big Nor'easters, just a lot of smaller snow events. Here we go again, another round of snow will fall across Northern New England today.

Just like the last several storm systems, this too will be moisture starved and fast moving. Thus, accumulations will be small, generally and inch or two. This will likely be enough to slush up roads so please drive safely. Snow arrives early this morning and will taper around sunset.

A little more rain and snow is expected on Saturday. (Courtesy: tropicaltidbits.com)

Our next chance for any precipitation will be on Saturday, as another "clipper" system races through the Northeast. This one will probably be a little warmer and incorporate a little more rain. Accumulations will likely be confined to the mountains and even there they will be small.

A Christmas Day blizzard in the Northern Plains. (Courtesy: tropicaltidbits.com)

If you are doing some holiday traveling across the US over the weekend. A major storm is going to impact travel from the Four Corners to the Upper Midwest. In fact, blizzard conditions are expected in the Northern Plains. If you are flying through Minneapolis, Salt Lake City or Phoenix, you may run into delays.

Weekend holiday travel map.

And of course if you are traveling, be safe and happy holidays.

