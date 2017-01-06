Todd Gutner Blog - Snow, It's Going to be Close

(Courtesy: WSI)

Two East Coast storms in two days, but both will have minor impacts here in Maine. The first is passing by right now and is grazing the coastline with some very light snow. Accumulations will be thin but there will be a few slippery spots.

The second storm will be a beast for the SE US and the Mid-Atlantic. Some communities in Virginia and North Carolina will pick up over 6" of snow...that's like a monster nor'easter for us!

(Courtesy: WSI)

When the storm gets out over the Gulf Stream, it will really blow up. And even though the track will be over 200 miles offshore, the size may overcome the distance and clip the New England coast.

(Courtesy: WSI)

I've got to say, I wouldn't be surprised if the storm wobbles even farther offshore and little if any snow falls. But, I need to cover my backside as minor accumulations are quite possible.

One thing is for certain, it's going to be really cold for the next several days. Monday morning should be the worst of the cold with lows dipping below zero.

(Courtesy: tropicaltidbits.com)

A milder pattern will attempt to evolve later next week, but I'm not biting on it yet. Models have advertised big warm ups before, only to see the sneaky cold win out.

Have a good weekend.

Todd Gutner - https://twitter.com/ToddWCSH

Copyright 2016 WCSH